Palm Beach's Game Postponed on Thursday

June 2, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals' regularly scheduled game against the Jupiter Hammerheads was postponed on Thursday night.

The teams will play a doubleheader Friday evening, with the first game slated for 4:00 p.m. The second game will follow the first game, and both tilts will be seven innings. Game tickets for Friday's game are good for both matchups, while ticketholders for Thursday's affair can exchange their tickets for any remaining date in 2022 (blackout dates may apply).

Before Thursday's regularly scheduled game, both sides had to finish Wednesday night's unfinished contest. Inclement weather stopped that matchup in the top of the seventh inning, with the score tied 3-3. The Hammerheads made it 4-3 in the top of the ninth, before Palm Beach answered in the home half on a wild pitch, with Osvaldo Tovalin scoring from third base.

But the Cardinals stranded a pair in scoring position in the ninth and were unable to answer a Hammerhead RBI ground-rule double in extras, falling 5-4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Looking ahead, Friday's doubleheader will feature our LGBTQ+ Pride Night Presented by Bank of America and Compass Community Center! Come celebrate Unity in the Community for all at the ballpark to kick off Pride Month! And stay after the game for a postgame screening of Spiderman: No Way Home on our outfield videoboards!

