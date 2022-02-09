Palm Beach Cardinals Announce Gary Kendall as Manager for 2022

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals announced Gary Kendall as manager for the 2022 season, who will serve as the 10th skipper in the club's 19-year history.

The 58-year-old comes to Palm Beach after spending the previous two seasons with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. Kendall's stint in the Triple-A East was part of a 17-season tenure as manager within the Baltimore Orioles organization, with previous stops at the Bowie Baysox, Aberdeen IronBirds, Delmarva Shorebirds and Bluefield Orioles.

In 2015, the Baltimore native guided Double-A Bowie to a 79-63 record and the Eastern League Championship, defeating the Altoona Curve in five games. His 570 wins across eight seasons with the affiliate set a record for most as Baysox manager.

Before first becoming a manager in 2004, Kendall worked alongside Bluefield, Aberdeen and the Idaho Falls Braves. Prior to coaching, Kendall was a scout for the Orioles from 1991-95 and the San Diego Padres from 1996-99. In his final two years with the Padres, Kendall juggled scouting and coaching Idaho Falls.

Kendall was a coach with Baltimore City Community College and Towson State University before joining affiliated baseball. An infielder in college, Kendall spent two seasons on the roster at BCCC before transferring to Atlantic Christian College in North Carolina (now named Barton College), where he graduated in 1987.

Palm Beach also announced the rest of its 2022 coaching staff.

Kedeem Octave will serve as the hitting coach for the Cardinals. He was a member of the New York Mets player development staff a year ago. Octave had previously served in a similar capacity with the Cardinals, with prior stints in the Minnesota Twins organization as a data analyst and at the US Military Academy as Director of Baseball Operations.

Giovanni Carrara will assume the role of pitching coach for Palm Beach after spending 2021 in the same role with the Florida Complex League Cardinals. The right-hander spent 11 seasons in MLB from 1995-06, primarily as a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rounding out the staff is Jeff Case as certified athletic trainer and Campbell Quirk as strength and conditioning coach.

The Cardinals open the Class-A Southeast season on Friday, April 8 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as the visiting team against the Jupiter Hammerheads. After a three-game, opening weekend series against their in-stadium rivals, Palm Beach's home opener is slated for April 12 against the Daytona Tortugas, with the first home game open to fans coming on April 13.

