Palm Beach Cardinals Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals are excited to welcome a mix of familiar and new faces to their coaching staff for the 2025 season. Championship winning field manager Gary Kendall will return for his fourth season within the Cardinals organization.

Last season, Kendall led the Beach Birds to victory, winning their third franchise championship. The team had a historical season, clinching both the first and second halves of the season. He also led the Beach Birds to a league and franchise-best 83-47 record this season.

Joining Kendall and the Beach Birds this year is pitching coach Michael Oh. Oh will be entering his first season in the Cardinals organization after serving as the University of North Charlotte's pitching coach. Oh previously served as the team's pitching coordinator in 2022 following the conclusion of his collegiate playing career at Charlotte.

Also joining Palm Beach this year is hitting coach Paul Benoit. Benoit joined the Cardinals organization in 2024 in Springfield (AA) as an assistant coach. He previously served as an assistant coach at Towson University, working with infielders, baserunning and acted as an additional hitting coach. The Kennesaw State University graduate also previously worked with Post University and Ottawa University, merging his knowledge of video, technology, virtual reality and baseball.

Jeff Case returns for his fourth season as the team's athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach Harben Filho Braco returns for his second year.

Affiliate Fellow Michelle McMillan returns for her second year within the Cardinals organization, working with the FCL Cardinals in 2024 in the same role. The Rutgers University-Newark graduate served as captain of the softball team.

The bench coach position for Palm Beach will be added at a later date.

The Palm Beach Cardinals will open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Florida State League tickets and ticket packages are available and can be found here. For more information, call the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium ticket office at 561-630-1828.

