Dave Vonderhaar Selected for 2024 Florida State League Home Clubhouse Attendant of the Year

February 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced Palm Beach Cardinals clubhouse attendant Dave Vonderhaar as the 2024 Florida State League Home Clubhouse Attendant of the Year. This award is selected by MLB with nominations made by individuals across the industry, including field managers, who had the opportunity to express their gratitude for the efforts made by clubhouse attendants.

"Congratulations to Dave Vonderhaar, with his selection as Florida State League Home Clubhouse Attendant of the Year! Dave is well respected by our entire staff for his hard work and dedication to the Cardinals with his responsibilities at the Jupiter complex, and his loyalty over the last 15 years. Well deserved," said Gary LaRocque, retired St. Louis Cardinals Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Development.

Vonderhaar has been working with the Cardinals organization for over 15 years and was the 2023 recipient of the George Kissell award, which is awarded to individuals who exhibit excellence in player development.

"Dave has done a tremendous job for the St. Louis Cardinals. He has been a valuable employee to us for his work in the clubhouse as well as his leadership as we begin our future renovations here in Jupiter," said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Throughout his career with the Cardinals organization, Vonderhaar has gone above and beyond the scope of the traditional clubhouse attendant duties. He ensures quality presentation from the dugouts to the uniforms, and does so while lending guidance, advice, and leadership to those around him.

"We are all very excited for Dave. He personifies what it means to be a great teammate. It's great to see Dave's hustle, care and teamwork duly recognized," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Palm Beach Cardinals.

