Paints Sweep LumberKings in Two-Game Series, Gordon Hits Three Run Homer

July 28, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (16-10) delivered a commanding performance against the Burlington Bees (11-13) on Friday night at NelsonCorp Field, securing a 10-0 victory.

Jack Turgasen and Drew Duckhorn threw a combined one-hitter through seven innings on the mound. Jalen Martinez hit his third home run of the season to put the 10-run rule into effect.

The scoring began in the first inning when Karson Grout singled to right field, driving in Myles Davis. The Elotes continued to build their lead in the second inning as Jaden Hackbarth advanced to second on a wild pitch, followed by Blake Timmons moving to third and Byron Blaise scoring on another wild pitch.

The third inning saw Blaise single to third base, bringing James Hackett home. Blaise then stole second and advanced to third, scoring on a catching error by the Bees. Hackbarth reached first on an error by the third baseman, allowing Timmons to advance to third and Blaise to score, pushing the score to 5-0.

The fifth inning was the most prolific for the Elotes. Davis singled to shortstop, advanced to second on an error, and drove in Hackbarth and Timmons. Jalen Martinez then hit a three-run homer, bringing Davis and Hackbarth home, and sealing the score at 10-0.

Elotes' pitcher Jack Turgasen (1-1) was dominant, pitching six innings and allowing only one hit while striking out six. Drew Duckhorn closed the game, striking out two in the final inning.

The Bees struggled offensively, managing just one hit, a double by Jeremy Figueroa, and committing four errors in the field.

Burlington's starting pitcher, Justin Hackett (0-2), gave up five runs (three earned) over 2.2 innings, while Bryer Wiley allowed five runs (one earned) over 3.1 innings.

With the Elotes victory, their magic number falls to two. The number can drop to one with a loss by the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes tonight as they host the Cape Catfish.

The Clinton LumberKings finish their home stand with one final game against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Monday, July 29, and have a chance to clinch the 2nd half-division playoff spot tomorrow with a combined win and loss by the Lucky Horseshoes regardless of the outcome in their game today. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

