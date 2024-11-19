Painter Named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year

Andrew Painter, a 2022 BlueClaws and Phillies top prospect, was named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year.

The right-hander made six appearances for the Glendale Desert Dogs, pitching to a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 innings. He gave up just 10 hits and four runs, while striking out 18.

Painter, who missed the last two seasons with injury, struck out six over 2.2 innings on November 12th in his final start of the fall.

From MLB.com:

"Coming in here, I just wanted to compete and get a feel for my stuff, feel confident going into '25 and walk out healthy," Painter said after his final outing of the fall. "It felt great. You can't simulate it in bullpens and everything back at the complex. The adrenaline kicked in and did its part. Everything felt good, and I feel really good moving forward."

Painter spent part of the 2022 season with the BlueClaws. He gave up just four earned runs in 36.2 innings of work with 49 strikeouts and just seven walks.

