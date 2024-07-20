PaddleHeads Win in 'Knockout' Thanks to Fogel Friday

MISSOUlA, MT - After playing 3 games in the Flathead Valley, action between the Glacier Range Riders, and Missoula PaddleHeads would shift to Allegiance Field at Ogren Park Friday night. The first game of a 3-game set saw both teams lead for portions of the contest. After Glacier took an early lead, Missoula would slowly battle back and take a lead themselves doing so in the middle innings. The PaddleHeads would also extend its lead in the 7th. After not finding much offensive success in late inning sequences at home, Glacier would come through with clutch offense to get itself right back into the contest.

The Range Riders would score 4 unanswered runs in the final 2 innings to erase a late PaddleHeads lead. A home run from Christian Kirtley would be the highlight in the top of the 9th tying the score at 6. After a quiet home half of the 9th, action would enter a 'Knockout'. After having a solid night in regulation, Chad Castillo would be quiet in the knockout leaving the door open for Adam Fogel. Needing only one home run in round 1, Fogel did not wait around, launching the first pitch he saw well over the left field wall to send the fans home happy. The win in the 'Knockout' for Missoula was their first this season.

