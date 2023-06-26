PaddleHeads What's on Deck 6/30-7/02

Missoula, MT. -- Your first-place PaddleHeads return home for a three-game stand on Friday featuring TWO sellout crowds, Independence firework shows, and competitive matchups. The PaddleHeads are proud to host Missoula's largest professional Independence firework shows, visible from within the ballpark and in surrounding areas with free parking. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Friday, June 30th | Independence Fireworks | 5:30 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

The PaddleHeads will put on the first of the evening's two shows as they square off against the second-place Glacier Range Riders. The game will be followed by INDEPENDENCE FIREWORKS, Missoula's community firework show! Watch from the ballpark or from surrounding viewing areas free to the public. Presented by Chick-fil-A and NonStop Local Missoula.

Saturday, July 1st | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Can't make Friday's fireworks, or just want to come back for more? Join us for a SECOND ROUND of Independence Fireworks on Saturday. The evening will be electric in more ways than one as the PaddleHeads look to stay undefeated across all home games in the history of the matchup with the Range Riders, extending their 12-game win streak at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Presented by Chick-fil-A and NonStop Local Missoula.

Sunday, July 2nd | Kids Free Sunday | 1:00 Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

KIDS FREE SUNDAY Presented by TrailWest Bank -- All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE. Stay through to the end of the game where the kids run the bases!

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

