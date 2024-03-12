Paddleheads to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

March 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field this summer.

Kids ages 7- 13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a PaddleHeads player. They'll train at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field and be instructed by current PaddleHeads coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running, and game situations for kids of all abilities.

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact, recognizes the importance of the program:

"Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to working with young PaddleHeads fans to develop their baseball skills and have a ton of fun here at beautiful Ogren Park at Allegiance Field," said PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact. "This will be a tremendous opportunity for youngsters in the Missoula area to learn from guys with a lot of experience at the professional level."

Campers will also receive an official Nike Camp t-shirt, wristband, cinch sack and tickets to the PaddleHeads August 13th, 14th, and 15th games against the Great Falls Voyagers, where they will be acknowledged and celebrated on the field prior to first pitch on August 15th.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences," said Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball. "We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the PaddleHeads. We have no doubt that Michael and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so."

The Nike Baseball Camp at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field runs from August 13th-15th. Spots are limited, so sign up now by clicking Nike Baseball Camp Missoula PaddleHeads or by calling 1-800-645-3226. The PaddleHeads are busy planning for the 2024 season. Season tickets and group experiences are on sale for the 2024 season. Visit us online for more information. Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 12, 2024

Paddleheads to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.