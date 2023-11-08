PaddleHeads Re-Sign 2023 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year, Alfredo Villa

Missoula, MT. - With the off-season underway, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced today that the 2023 Pioneer League Pitcher of The Year, Alfredo Villa, has re-signed for the 2024 season. Alfredo Villa led the league in ERA, wins, and strikeouts in the 2023 season, finishing with 129 strikeouts and holding a record of 13-1. After a historic season, the right-handed pitcher is looking to repeat his success on the field in 2024!

With last year's impressive statistics, PaddleHeads Manager Michael Schlact is excited to have him back and had this to say about his re-signing:

"We are so excited to have the reigning pitcher of the year & triple crown winner coming back to pitch for us this season. In addition to his on-field accolades, who he is both as a person and a teammate makes Alfredo a true ace."

In 2023 he managed a .282 ERA, a 13-1 record, and a league-leading 129 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. He became the first pitcher to win the Triple Crown in the Pioneer League since Ricardo Rodriguez won it in 2000, over 23 years ago. During the month of August, he maintained a remarkable 1.59 ERA over the course of 2/3 innings pitched. He consistently delivered amazing performances, making him an invaluable asset to the PaddleHeads. This success led him to being named to the PBL All- Star Team and being named the PBL Pitcher of The Year!

The PaddleHeads are busy preparing for the 2024 season. Don't miss the chance to see Alfredo Villa live in action this summer! Season tickets are on sale NOW, starting at just $299! Visit https://bit.ly/47qoxUW to secure yours today!

