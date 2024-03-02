PaddleHeads Pitcher Thomas Bruss Signed by the Detroit Tigers

March 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced today that recent off- season acquisition Thomas Bruss' contract was purchased by the Detroit Tigers. Bruss becomes the 17th Missoula PaddleHeads player to be signed by Major League Baseball since the PaddleHeads went Independent in 2021. The 17 is the most by any one team in all of Independent Baseball's four premier leagues in the country over that time period.

Bruss was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League for outfielder Patrick Lee back in January. Bruss was expected to earn a large role on the pitching staff for Missoula in 2024. He will report to the Detroit Tigers' Minor League Spring Training Camp looking to earn a spot in their minor league system when the season begins in early April.

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact had this to say about Thomas Bruss joining the Detroit Tigers organization:

"We couldn't be happier for Thomas as he is getting an opportunity to chase his dream of being a Major League Baseball player," Schlact said. "He has a big arm, and while we will miss him on the mound in Missoula, we will be cheering him on as he moves up the ranks in the Tigers' system. His hard work this offseason has definitely made a difference for him."

Bruss played collegiately at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. He was used primarily as a reliever over his five seasons with the Vikings. After his senior season ended in 2022, he signed his first professional contract with the New Jersey Jackels of the Frontier League. He then spent the 2023 season with the Ottawa Titans. Missoula then acquired Bruss from Ottawa with the plans of him being a major part of the bullpen.

Bruss has been throwing consistently 98-100 MPH in his workouts at Tread Athletics under the instruction of Craig Stem.

Bruss had this to say about joining the Tigers organization:

"I'm grateful to the Tigers for giving me this opportunity. I've been working day in and day out to get here, and I'm glad the Tigers saw that. I'm ready to show them what I can do."

Bruss is the 17th former PaddleHeads player to be signed by a Major League Club, the most in independent baseball, since they became Independent in 2021 and the 1st in 2024. Last year, the PaddleHeads had five players signed: OF Lamar Sparks (Brewers), C Robert Brooks (Rays), SS Kamron Willman (Twins), P Mark Timmins (Angels), and Zach Penrod (Red Sox). Sparks and Penrod are expected to see extended Spring Training time with their respective Major League clubs this spring in Major League camp as they get closer to making it to the big leagues.

The PaddleHeads are busy planning for the 2024 season. Season tickets and group experiences are on sale for the 2024 season. Visit us online for more information. Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise as the off season gets into full swing.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 2, 2024

PaddleHeads Pitcher Thomas Bruss Signed by the Detroit Tigers - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.