PaddleHeads Pitcher Palmer Wenzel Signs with Houston Astros

February 18, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Missoula PaddleHeads pitcher Palmer Wenzel, an integral part of Missoula's 2021 Pioneer League Championship team, has officially been signed by the Houston Astros. His right-handed submarine delivery gave Pioneer Baseball League hitters absolute fits over the course of last season. Wenzel pitched collegiately for the University of Texas and signed with the Missoula PaddleHeads after going undrafted in last June's MLB Amateur Draft. He was ticketed to be a part of the PaddleHeads pitching staff again in 2022 before the Astros came calling. Wenzel is the second PaddleHeads player to be signed by a MLB team this month. PaddleHeads relief pitcher Mark Simon was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays over two weeks ago.

PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact had this to say about Wenzel, "Palmer is one of a kind. He's smart, talented, knows who he is and what he needs to do to be successful. that drive has given him this opportunity with the Houston Astros and we couldn't be prouder! His velocity, combined with the submarine delivery makes hitters very uncomfortable and we're excited to see that play out as he chases his dream of playing Major League baseball."

Wenzel has been on the Astros radar since his high school days, and now he's getting his chance to prove what he's capable of at the highest level. Wenzel's determination has proved to be one of his biggest strengths over his career after starting out playing Junior-College ball before finishing out his collegiate career with the University of Texas.

Wenzel becomes the second PaddleHeads player signed to an MLB club this offseason. Mark Simon signed with the Toronto Blue Jays last month! Both players will be headed to Minor League Spring Training in Florida with their respective clubs in a couple of weeks' time.

The PaddleHeads Opening Day is May 25th! Season tickets on sale now at https://www.milb.com/missoula/tickets/season-tickets - or by calling, 406-543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 18, 2022

PaddleHeads Pitcher Palmer Wenzel Signs with Houston Astros - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.