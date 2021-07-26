PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

July 26, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - As the 2021 Playoff bound PaddleHeads are set to return from their sixth road trip of the 2021 campaign, baseball fans in the Garden City can gear up for a promotion packed six-game stint - July 28 through August 2 - as Missoula squares off with the Grand Junction Rockies for the first time this season.

Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Wednesday, July 28 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, July 29 | Harry Potter Trivia & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Join us this week for Harry Potter Trivia, fans will be sorted into "houses" and compete for the House Cup all night long! Fans will be encouraged and rewarding for dressing up.

Friday, July 30 | Hawaiian Night & Launch-A-Ball Extravaganza | 5:30pm Gates, 7:05 Start Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes. Launch-A-Ball Extravaganza will have a guaranteed $500 winner - if you wear a Hawaiian Shirt you get a FREE Launch-A-Ball, if you purchased Fireworks Tickets at the premium price, you get TWO FREE Launch-A-Balls.

Saturday, July 31 | Bobblehead Giveaway | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Join the PaddleHeads and Missoula Therapy on July 31 when the first 750 fans will take home the first EVER PaddleHeads BobbleHead.

Sunday, August 1 | Float to the Ballpark & Dry Bag Giveaway | 4:00pm Gates, 5:05 Start The wait is over, PaddleHeads fans! August 1 marks return of the fan favorite "Float to the Ballpark". Join the PaddleHeads for a pre-game float down the Clark Fork River - we'll take care of transportation - all you need is a ticket to the game. THAT'S NOT ALL. Thanks to Sushi Hana, the first 750 fans will receive a FREE Dry Bag!

FLOAT INFORMATION: https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/float

Every Sunday, thanks to ATG Cognizant & Eagle 93.3, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, August 2 | Missoula Monday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Alongside Stockman Bank, each Monday throughout the 2021 season, join us in celebrating local non-profits.

Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits.

Additionally, every dollar raised will be matched by the PaddleHeads to each organization!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2021

PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.