PaddleHeads Game Scheduled for Monday Postponed

GREAT FALLS, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads were set to begin the stretch run of the 1st half of the Pioneer League season on Monday night in game 1 of a 6 game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula enters the series with a lot to play for as they attempt to wrap up the 1st half pennant in the Northern Division of the Pioneer League in action this week. Entering Monday, Missoula held a 4 game advantage over the 2nd place Glacer Range Riders entering the final 6 games of the 1st half. Due to adverse weather conditions however, Missoula's pennant chase will have to be put on hold for now.

Approximately an hour prior to the start of action on Monday, thunderstorms began to move into the Great Falls area. These storms created unplayable conditions on the field at Centene Stadium which forced action for the night to be postponed. Both of these clubs are now scheduled to play in a twin bill scheduled for Tuesday night in Great Falls. Both ball games will be 7 inning affairs.

First pitch of game 1 is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The 2nd contest will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. Catch all the action between the PaddleHeads (30-12), and the Voyagers (13-26) on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

