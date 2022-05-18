PaddleHeads Announce Open to the Public Spring Training Games Thursday and Friday

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are back in action this week Thursday and Friday. Both games are open to the public! Thursday May 19th, the PaddleHeads will take the field vs the Black Sox, a road warrior barnstorming team Pennsylvania. First pitch is at 12:05 pm! Come stop by during lunch for your favorite ballpark classics.

Friday May 20th, the Idaho Falls Chukars make their way to the garden city for an exhibition game under the lights. First pitch is 7:05 pm. All tickets are GA with 100% of the proceeds going towards United Way of Missoula County.

The PaddleHeads' 2022 season opens at home on May 25th against the Billings Mustangs. Game time is 7:05 PM and gates open at 6:00 PM but join us early for the 2021 Championship Ring Ceremony. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit GoPaddleHeads.com, call (406) 543-3300, or visit the PaddleHeads Post Downtown Store at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

