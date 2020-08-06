PaddleHeads Announce 2020 River Cleanup

The Missoula PaddleHeads, ATG Cognizant, and Republic Services are proud to announce the 2020 Missoula PaddleHeads River Cleanup on Sunday August 30th, 2020.

Calling all river-loving volunteers! The Missoula PaddleHeads are organizing their 1st Annual River Cleanup along the shores of our beloved Clark Fork River. Anyone interested in preserving the health of our river after another summer of world-class recreation should join us at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 30th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Volunteers will receive supplies, river section assignments, and a post-clean up lunch at the ballpark. Registration for volunteers can be found at https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/river-clean-up.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters, or versatile walking shoes if they are willing to accept river zones further from the stadium. Anyone with mobility concerns will be given priority for assignments closer to the ballpark. All trash and recyclables will be returned to the ballpark and disposed of properly by Republic Services.

After the cleanup, volunteers will be treated to lunch from a Missoula favorite, Five on Black. Additionally, there will be prizes awarded for most weight collected and the strangest item found. Volunteers are encouraged to eat their complimentary lunches on our field and enjoy a screening of award-winning river documentaries.

Local beer and cider will be available for purchase.

"Keeping the Clark Fork clean is a 24/7 job'" says PaddleHeads' Event and Entertainment Assistant Emily Williamson. "We are thrilled to do our part to promote the health of the river in our backyard and at the center of our community."

Registration is free but imperative for this event, and can be done at https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/river-clean-up .

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings until they are seated at their tables, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

