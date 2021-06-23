PaddleHeads Add a Pair of Hurlers to Roster

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club announced a pair of signings on Wednesday afternoon adding depth to the pitching rotation in the process. Making their debuts with the PaddleHeads will be Garrett Westberg, and Kevin Gould. In corresponding roster moves, Eddy Milian was taken off the active roster and will resume his duties as bullpen catcher while Neil Uskali was released.

Westberg joins the PaddleHeads after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 June Amateur Draft.

The Florida native appeared in 19 games with the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League in 2019 striking out 24 batters in 22 innings pitched. Prior to his time with the Mariners organization, Westberg spent two seasons at the University of Central Florida from 2018-2019. In 53 career appearances with the Golden Knights, Westberg had a 2.47 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched accumulating 86 strikeouts in those innings.

Gould will make his first appearance as a professional with the PaddleHeads after finishing his colligate career at Bryant University earlier this spring. The New Hampshire product finished with a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances this past season striking out 42 batters in 31 innings pitched. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Gould pitched at Endicott College from 2016-2020. Gould finished with a 14-4 record with a 2.54 ERA in 30 appearances (24 starts) at Endicott.

Missoula (19-6) will kickoff a nine game homestand on Wednesday evening squaring off with the Southern Division Leading Ogden Raptors (20-7). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, listen in to all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

