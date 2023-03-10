PaddleHeads 2022 All-Star Outfielder Lamar Sparks Gets Called up and Makes Spring Training Debut with Milwaukee Brewers

Missoula, MT. - 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads All-Star Outfielder, Lamar Sparks, officially made his Major League Baseball spring training debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon entering the game in the top of the 6th inning. From Missoula to a Major League game in just under two months as the Brewers purchased his contract from the PaddleHeads in January! Sparks started his outing playing left field prior to his first at-bat.

