Pacifics' Jared Koenig Earns Pitcher of the Year Honors

December 11, 2018 - Pacific Association (PA) - San Rafael Pacifics News Release





SONOMA, Calif. - San Rafael Pacifics lefthander Jared Koenig has been named the 2018 Pacific Association Pitcher of the Year. A product of Cal State Monterey Bay, Koenig led the league with 11 victories and 140 strikeouts. He becomes the fourth Pacific to earn Pitcher of the Year honors in the last five years in the annual vote of league front office personnel, managers, coaches, and broadcasters.

Koenig appeared in 16 games for the Pacifics in 2018, earning the win in each of his final eight starts. His 11 victories topped the old record of 9, set in 2014 by Patrick Conroy, also of the Pacifics.

The Aptos native was second in the league with a 3.54 ERA and his 140 strikeouts were 39 more than second place.

Koenig made three appearances for the Pacifics in 2017, following an early season spent with the Monterey Amberjacks (Pecos League) and Salina Stockade (American Association).

At the conclusion of the 2018 season, Koenig signed a contract with the expansion Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association.

Pacific hurlers have had a virtual lock on the award since 2014. Koenig joins Patrick Conroy (2014, 2016) and Max Beatty (2015) as Pacific Association Pitchers of the Year from San Rafael.

The Pacific Association will conclude its 2018 award announcements on Dec. 12 when the Most Valuable Player selection will be announced.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Association message board...





Pacific Association Stories from December 11, 2018

Pacifics' Jared Koenig Earns Pitcher of the Year Honors - San Rafael Pacifics

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.