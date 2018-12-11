Sonoma Stompers GM Brett Creamer Earns Executive of the Year Honors

December 11, 2018 - Pacific Association (PA) - Sonoma Stompers News Release





SONOMA, Calif. - Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Club General Manager Brett Creamer has been named the Pacific Association's Executive of the Year for the 2018 season. Creamer was the youngest General Manager in all of Professional Baseball during the 2018 season at 25 years old.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for the Executive of the Year Award," Creamer said. "This season would not have been possible without my incredible front office staff Hayley Slye, Joey Samuelson and Manager Zack Pace. Our entire front office, coaching staff, players, interns, volunteers, day of game and Palooza staff were vital in making this record breaking year possible."

The Petaluma native joined the Sonoma Stompers during the 2014 inaugural season as the Director of Game Day Operations and Community Affairs before working three seasons for the Golden State Warriors in event and arena operations. He also gained Major League Baseball experience in the ticketing department for the Oakland Athletics before returning to the Stompers as Assistant General Manager in 2017.

The former Bowling Green State University Sport Management Graduate was named General Manager this past November.

"I was given a great opportunity from our owner Jon Sebastiani, and never looked back," said Creamer.

According to the Stompers, the team's attendance rose to 17,501 which was up over 70-percent from the previous season. Creamer also formed a partnership with Palooza Brewery and Gastropub from Kenwood which provided the first restaurant dining experience in Pacific Association history.

"Brett set the character of the Stompers family. He lead with good communication and positive outlook toward our goals. It was a pleasure to see him lead the Stompers in 2018," said Stompers' manager Zack Pace.

Pace and Creamer helped lead the Stompers to the best record in Pacific Association history. Their 57 wins marks the most since the 2013 season where the San Rafael Pacifics had 54 wins.

"Brett has always made me feel wanted while playing here in Sonoma. This can be difficult with such a high turnover rate for players in Independent league baseball. Now that I have transitioned into the office, I am able to see the changes Brett has made that have improved the finances of the Sonoma Stompers," said former player and current Assistant General Manager Eddie Mora-Loera.

This is the second time the Stompers have won the Executive of the Year award. Theo Fightmaster, who hired Creamer in 2014 won the award for his accomplishments during the 2016 season.

"Theo is a great mentor of mine, and I'm excited to be working with him again," Creamer said. Fightmaster is the newly appointment Pacific Association commissioner for the 2019 season.

The Pacific Association Most Valuable Player Award will be announced Wednesday Dec. 12.

