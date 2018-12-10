Sonoma Stompers Skipper Zack Pace Earns Manager of the Year Honors

December 10, 2018 - Pacific Association (PA) - Sonoma Stompers News Release





SONOMA, Calif. - The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced Sonoma Stompers Field Manager Zack Pace as the 2018 Manager of the Year. Pace, a Sonoma State University product, and longtime centerfielder for the San Rafael Pacifics led Sonoma to a league record 57 wins against just 23 losses.

"I am thankful for the whole Stompers family. From Brett (Creamer) and the front office, host families, sponsors, fans, players, and everyone else involved. With great communication, we all worked hard towards our goals and doing the right thing. It was a pleasure to see a positive atmosphere daily created by everyone on the Stompers family," said Pace.

As a player, the Newark, Calif. native played 11 seasons of professional baseball, the final five with San Rafael, where he helped guide the Pacifics to three championships. With stops in the American Association, Frontier League, and finally the Pacific Association, Pace compiled a .268 batting average, 810 hits, 214 at bats, and a .402 on base percentage. Pace retired as a player following the 2016 season, then took over the Stompers prior to 2018.

Pace played his college ball at Sonoma State, where he earned All-West Region honors as a center fielder. He remains the SSU's career record holder in on base percentage (.510) and he has assisted head coach John Goelz at the school since 2014.

Pace is the third-consecutive Stompers skipper to win or share the award. Former manager Takashi Miyoshi won in 2016, and was a co-winner, sharing with Vallejo Admirals P.J. Philips in 2017. Miyoshi is now a coach in the Minnesota Twins organization. Philips is the brother of former Major League all-star Brandon Phillips.

"Zack and I shared the same vision from day one," said Stompers general manager Brett Creamer. "We were able to execute our plans effectively and promote players to higher leagues as well... he exceeded my expectations, and is truly a vital asset of the Sonoma Stompers. From his on field demeanor to his off the field upbeat personality, he embodies the Sonoma culture."

The Association's next award announcement (Executive of the Year) is due on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The 2018 Pacific Association Most Valuable Player will be revealed on Dec. 12.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Association message board...





Pacific Association Stories from December 10, 2018

Sonoma Stompers Skipper Zack Pace Earns Manager of the Year Honors - Sonoma Stompers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.