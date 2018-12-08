Jacob Cox Named Pacific Association Reliever of the Year

SONOMA, Calif. - Sonoma Stompers right-hander Jacob Cox has been named the 2018 Pacific Association Reliever of the Year following a record-breaking season that saw him established a new league standard with 26 saves. Cox becomes the second Stomper to earn Reliever of the Year honors, joining Sean Conroy, who was honored in 2015. Voting was comprised of league front office personnel, managers, coaches, and broadcasters.

"This award means a lot. It shows what a long season of consistent hard work can achieve," said Cox. "However, I definitely couldn't have gotten it without my team. They're the ones who always gave me the opportunity to come in and do my job."

A product of Cal State Monterey Bay, Cox went 4-0 in 2018 with a 2.62 ERA. His league-high 26 saves broke told old mark of 18, set in 2017 by Sammy Gervacio, a former member of the Houston Astros.

Said Stompers manager Zack Pace, "The bullpen was a strong point for our team and Cox was the backbone of the pen. He's a great competitor with great tools and I look forward to seeing him continue this success throughout his career."

At the conclusion of the 2018 season, Cox was promoted to the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League.

"The past three years, playing for Sonoma, have prepared me for the next level by showing me the difference between professional baseball and collegiate ball. The level of competition is much higher and the margin for error is almost non-existent," said Cox.

In three seasons (2016-18) with the Stompers, Cox has compiled a 2.70 ERA to go along with an 11-4 record and 31 saves in 68 appearances.

The Association's next award announcement is due on Monday, Dec. 10 when the Manager and Pitcher of the Year will be revealed. Executive of the Year will be announced on Dec. 11, and the 2018 Pacific Association Most Valuable Player will be revealed on Dec. 12.

