Pacific FC Unveils Rising Tide Primary Kit Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Season

March 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC has unveiled its primary kit ahead of the club's seventh campaign in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) starting next month.

The Rising Tide kit reflects the Vancouver Island community, the fans, and the powerful force that binds everyone together: the Pacific Ocean. The purple TELUS-sponsored jersey depicts an underlay of waves through the jersey in swirling, abstract patterns, and features a white and teal collar.

"Vancouver Island is more than a place - it's an identity," said Simon Avila, Director of Ticketing & Marketing, Pacific FC. "We designed this kit with our fans in mind, those who have been wearing purple since our first season and have grown along with us all these years."

The club held a kit reveal event for fans at Market Square in downtown Victoria on Sunday, March 16. Tridents midfielder Sean Young and returning defender Kadin Chung were among the attendees, showing off the Rising Tide kits alongside young fans from PFC Supporters Group The Lakeside Kids.

As Pacific and the CPL prepare for the League's seventh season, the club's campaign around the new kit looks at the growth of the club and the game in general in Canada. Like the tide that surrounds Vancouver Island, the club continues to change and move, with the symbol of the ocean reminding the wearer of resilience and pride.

The season kicks off on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific will take on Valour FC of Winnipeg. Tickets to that match are available.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from March 17, 2025

Pacific FC Unveils Rising Tide Primary Kit Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Season - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.