Pacific FC Signs Forward Devin O'Hea

July 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of forward Devin O'Hea to a guaranteed contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025.

The 24-year-old native of North Vancouver previously played with Burnaby, B.C. based semi-professional side TSS Rovers in League1 British Columbia and represented Simon Fraser University (SFU) in NCAA Division II competition.

"Devin is a player with great character and has been working extremely hard for an opportunity," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's a top athlete with a strong work ethic and has been consistently creating goals for his teams. He can play as a target or second striker, has good technique and the ability to create combination play. He will give us another option going forward in our attack."

O'Hea was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2023, after scoring nine goals and recording nine assists in 18 matches for SFU.

A talented all-around athlete, O'Hea has excelled at both versions of football. He began his collegiate experience on the gridiron for the Red Leafs, suiting up as a wide receiver in 2018. He made the switch to soccer in 2019. In his four-year tenure on the pitch, he played 3,299 minutes, scored 15 goals and racked up 11 assists.

O'Hea played with the Rovers from 2022 - 2024 in a total of 19 matches, scoring six goals. He was part of the Rovers side that faced Pacific in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round in May. O'Hea earned an assist for Rovers in the Pacific victory.

The newly-signed attacker will be eligible for selection for Pacific's next match on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

