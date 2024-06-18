Pacific FC Launches RE/MAX Captain's Club

June 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today launched the RE/MAX Captain's Club at Starlight Stadium, a premium guest experience that includes custom-built high-top tables just two metres from the live soccer action of the Canadian Premier League. Guests to the Captain's Club enjoy the best views of the match, all-inclusive food and beverage in a private indoor space and exclusive access to the post-match media conference.

Sponsored by RE/MAX, the brand-new Captain's Club offers Trident fans an elevated match experience including an ever-changing food menu by Collective Catering and Events, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a location to socialize, talk business and be up-close and personal to all the excitement on the pitch.

"RE/MAX loves to be part of the community," said David Bercovitz, Chair, RE/MAX Group Advertising, Victoria. "Pacific FC is a wonderful fixture on the Westshore, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to bring the RE/MAX Captain's Club to soccer fans."

The RE/MAX Captain's Club, housed in a 70 by 30-foot marquee, includes a dedicated venue host and bartender, a selfie wall, merchandise sales and exclusive access to watch the post-match press conference with the coach and player from each club.

The perfect corporate offering, the Captain's Club includes 12, four-person, Shoreline Seating tables. Pacific FC has opened a waitlist to purchase the tables for the remaining nine home matches of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season.

"The RE/MAX Captain's Club is a new place to do business or spend time with friends while taking in a Pacific FC match," said Darren Parker, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Pacific FC. "There isn't a better seat in Starlight Stadium."

The Captain's Club is an all-ages offer. Interior design and staging of the club were provided by local companies Western Interior Design + Build and JB Stylze.

For more information on the Captain's Club or to join the wait list for purchase, visit here: https://pacificfc.canpl.ca/re-max-captains-club/

