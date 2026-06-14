Pace. Power. Control. Rosemonde Kouassi
Published on June 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman and Owner Michele Kang Named to Inaugural TIME100 Sports List
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team
- 2026 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
- Washington Spirit Forward Gift Monday Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers