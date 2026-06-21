OVERTIME CHAOS! Roughriders Escape with WILD Win over Stampeders

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







In a back-and-forth overtime battle, the Saskatchewan Roughriders pulled out the win on a touchdown by Tommy Stevens.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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