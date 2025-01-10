Over $40,000 Donated Back to Lancaster County Non-Profit Organizations Through Christmas Tree Lane

January 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Thank you to everyone who participated in the event and attended Christmas Tree Lane Presented by WellSpan Health. We were able to raise over $40,000 for non-profit organizations throughout Lancaster County.

We are proud to announce this year's favorite decorated trees as voted on by the community with donations along with a panel of judges! They are as follows:

Winners Voted on by the Public

1st Place - Full Circle Recycling supporting Millersville Area Meals on Wheels.

$4,622 in voting donations from the community and they will receive an additional $2,000 donation as the first place vote!

2nd Place - Playgowns.

$4,120 in voting donations from the community and they will receive an additional $1,000 donation as the second place vote!

3rd Place - Homestead Village Retirement Community supporting the Benevolent Care Fund at Homestead Village.

$3,422 in voting donations from the community and they will receive an additional $500 donation as the third place vote!

Winners Voted on by the Judges

1st Place - Lancaster Troll Market supporting Lancaster Public Library.

Will receive an additional $1,000 donation!

2nd Place - Grauer's Paint & Decorating supporting COBY's Family Services.

Will receive an additional $750 donation!

Keystone Embryo Transfer/DESCO Choralis supporting the Red Rose Beef Club & 4H.

Will receive an additional $500 donation!

