Otters Welcome Vandergriff to Front Office Staff in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have added and welcomed Nolan Vandergriff to the front office staff ahead of the 2022 season.

Vandergriff has been hired as an Account Executive, contributing to season ticket, group outing, and corporate partnership sales efforts.

Vandergriff, an Evansville native, graduated from Evansville North High School in 2016.

After high school, he attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he was a member of the track and field team until he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Business Marketing.

Vandergriff then took a position with Hertz Rental Cars in the Indianapolis area and moved up the ladder to become a branch manager.

"I am eager to get started with the Otters," Vandergriff said. "I'm committed to providing great service each game of the season and beyond!"

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

