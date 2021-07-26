Otters' Scott Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters pitcher Braden Scott the Pitcher of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, Scott pitched a stellar outing on Saturday against the Gateway Grizzlies on the road.

Scott earned the win after throwing 7.2 shutout innings in the start.

The former Indiana Hoosier allowed only three hits and struck out seven batters.

Scott earned his third win of the season, and his 7.2 innings matched a team-high with pitcher Ryan O'Reilly back on July 14 against Florence.

The left-hander is in his first season with the Otters, signing with the club in late June.

He is currently 3-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched this year in the Frontier League. He has also allowed just eleven walks in his six starts this season.

Scott's honor is the second Frontier League individual honor of the 2021 season for the Otters, as infielder Riley Krane was awarded Player of the Week following the opening week of the Frontier League season.

The Otters return to action Tuesday evening from Bosse Field against the Florence Y'alls at 6:35 p.m.

Scott would be slated to start again later in the week as part of a seven-game homestand for the Otters at Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

