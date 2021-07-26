Bosse Field Watch Party and Otters' Big Homestand this Week

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit in the outfield to watch the Olympic coverage. Bring a glove and a ball to play catch, play cornhole in our picnic area, or grab a beer while you wait! No outside food, beverages, or coolers will be allowed. Limited concessions will be available, including burgers, hot dogs, and fries.

King will be going for gold in the 100 meter breaststroke swimming event at the Olympics.

Big seven-game homestand ahead this week at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters

The Evansville Otters are back home this week for a big seven-game homestand against West Division foes, featuring three games against the Florence Y'alls and four games against the Southern Illinois Miners.

Tuesday's series opener against the Y'alls is a Taco Tuesday with United Methodist Youth Home. Taco Tuesday includes deals on tacos, nachos, frozen margaritas, and on Modelo and Corona beer.

Wednesday is Senior Connection Wednesday with $2 tickets for seniors 55 and older.

Thursday is a Working Distributors Thirsty Thursday with discounted deals on drafts and domestic cans. It's also German Heritage Night with Germania Maennechoir.

Friday is the second decades night of the season with 70s Night. The Otters are throwing it back to the 70s, so be ready for some of your favorite 70s jams. In partnership with Old National Bank and the YMCA, there will also be a postgame show.

Saturday is "A League of Their Own" Night, as Otters players will be wearing 'A League of Their Own' themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game. Plus, there will be a hat giveaway courtesy of Heritage Federal Credit Union. It's also Girl Scout Night, as registered girl scouts have the chance to camp out overnight at Bosse Field.

Kicking off August and wrapping up the homestand will be Dog Days of Summer. Bring your dog to the game and get hot dogs for only $2!

The Otters are back at Bosse Field and you be should be too! Gather your friends and get back to fun this summer at the ballpark!

Get your tickets now at evansvilleotters.com, by calling (812) 435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

