Otters' Power Surge Leads to Fourth Straight Win

Evansville Otters at bat

(Evansville Otters)

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters hit back to back home runs twice as they cruised to a 10-3 win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles on Friday night at Bosse Field. Jeffrey Baez led the charge with two home runs and four RBIs on the night.

Baez and Kona Quiggle went back to back in the first inning to give Evansville the early lead. Baez launched a two run home run over the left field fence and Quiggle followed on the very next pitch with a solo shot to nearly the same spot in the ballpark.

The seventh inning would provide back to back jacks for the second time. Dakota Phillips launched a solo blast also over the left field fence and Baez followed with his second home run of the night.

On the mound, Justin Watland earned the win. He scattered three runs and eight hits over six innings while striking out ten Aigles.

Outside of the home runs Evansville's offense had a productive night totaling 12 total hits. Baez had an RBI base hit in the third inning and Phillips had an RBI double in the fifth. Phillips would cap a three hit, four RBI night with a base hit scoring two Otters in the eighth.

Jomar Reyes had a multihit game while Noah Myers extended his opening day week hit streak to seven games.

The Evansville bullpen also extended their scoreless streak to six games. They have not allowed a run in the last 24.1 innings dating back to opening day. Overall, the bullpen has allowed just one run in 26.1 innings this season.

Leoni de La Cruz, Kevin Davis and James Krick provided hitless relief pitching Friday night.

The Otters are back at Bosse Field Saturday night to face the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the middle game of the series. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

Saturday night is full of promotions. The ballgame is Deaconess Pediatrics Night, Boy Scouts Night and Princess Night all with an Astrazeneca Fireworks show postgame. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting evansvilleotters.com.

The game will be televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

