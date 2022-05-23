Otters' Holdgrafer Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters pitcher Tim Holdgrafer the Pitcher of the Week.

In earning the award, Holdgrafer pitched a stellar outing last Thursday against the Empire State Greys at Bosse Field.

Holdgrafer earned a win after throwing seven shutout innings, but he also set a career-high with 13 strikeouts.

The 13 strikeouts were only three away from the Otters' individual single-game record.

The Greys could muster only three hits off the Otters' right-hander.

In his second season with Evansville, Holdgrafer is off to a solid start in 2022 after leading the Frontier League with 121 strikeouts in 2021.

Overall, Holdgrafer has thrown 12 innings with 15 strikeouts and a 0.75 ERA, while allowing a single earned run.

Holdgrafer's honor is the first Frontier League individual honor of the 2022 season for the Otters.

Evansville returns to the field starting Tuesday as part of a six-game road swing against Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres in Canada. Holdgrafer is slated to start during the Ottawa series.

The Otters' series opener at Ottawa is at 5:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

