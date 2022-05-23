Florence's Craig Massey and Evansville's Tim Holdgrafer Take Weekly Awards

After Evansville went 4-2 for the week and including a sweep of the Empire State Greys, their starter didn't hold back. While the Y'alls only went 2-3 for the week, their infielder didn't stop his bat from hitting. Florence's infielder Craig Massey was selected Player of the Week while the Otter's right-handed pitcher Tim Holdgrafer was selected as Pitcher of the Week.

Craig Massey had himself a week after having 14 hits, eight runs scored, and seven RBIs with one homerun. He had at least one hit in each of the past five games with his best games being against Ottawa on Friday where he went 4-5 at the plate with four runs scored, one RBI, one homerun and one walk and then outdid himself on Sunday against the Titans by going 5-5, with two runs scored, and four RBIs. Overall, his performance this week led to a .630 on-base percentage and .875 slugging percentage.

Before coming to Florence, Massey spent four seasons with the Southern Illinois Miners.

In 2020, Massey had batted .460 with 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored, eight home runs, and 30 stolen bases, all in just 35 games. Massey won the Atlantic League batting title in 2018 when he played for the Somerset Patriots, batting .338 with 40 RBIs, 111 hits, and 56 runs scored over 87 games. He was also a two-time NAIA All-American selection when he was in college, including 2nd Team at Faulkner University in his senior season.

Tim Holdgrafer dominated his start against the Empire State Greys on Thursday.

Holdgrafer only allowed three hits, while having two walks in seven shutout innings of work while striking out 13 batters, granting him the win.

Holdgrafer signed with the Otters in 2021. In his 2021 season with the Otters, Holdgrafer led the Frontier League with 121 strikeouts. His record was 10-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 starts and 104.1 innings pitched. In 2019, at Cal Poly Pomona, where he attended college, Holdgrafer went 10-4 with a 4.39 ERA. Striking out 86 batters in 96.1 innings.

