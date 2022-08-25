Otterbots' Scher Named Appalachian League Executive of the Year

Danville, VA - The Appalachian League has announced Austin Scher as the 2022 Appalachian League Executive of the Year. Scher, in his second season as General Manager of the Danville Otterbots, has led the charge in turning the Otterbots into a premier destination throughout Southern Virginia, featuring a 22% increase in attendance. The award is given annually to the top executive who has made the most valuable contributions to both their team and league in the following areas: business operations, community impact, facility and gameday operations and brand awareness.

"I am beyond honored and humbled to have been voted 2022 Appalachian League Executive of the Year," said Scher. "The success of the Otterbots this season is a testament to the tireless efforts of my incredible full time staff, our 2022 intern class, and the best game day staff in all of baseball. We made it our mission to become a true Community Champion, and I cannot thank our incredible fan base enough for their support."

Over the course of the past 18 months since launching the brand, the Otterbots have implemented several key community initiatives and programs that have turned the organization into a staple throughout the entire SoVA region, and the City of Danville into a household name across the country. Since launching the new team in 2021, the Otterbots have been focused on ballpark inclusivity, amplifying the Dan River Region community, and enhancing the game day experience. Under Scher's leadership, the Otterbots installed the first ever Sensory Room in Appalachian League history, and one of only few in non-MLB ballparks. In partnership with the Wendell Scott Foundation, the team has retired the local icon's #34, named the team's mascot, "Scotter" the Otter, and will be hosting the first Wendell Scott Charity Ride this month. In partnership with Ballad Brewing, the Otterbots launched LAGERBOT in 2022, the first branded beer in team history.

Focusing on the future of the community and installing new youth programs was a large focus of the 2022 campaign. Under Scher's leadership, the Otterbots launched a groundbreaking partnership with Danville Public Schools (DPS) headlined by the BOTS Read Around the Bases summer reading program in all DPS elementary and middle schools. The team also launched the Fun at Bat Program, which placed bat-and ball sports back on the DPS elementary curriculum. The community responded by voting the Otterbots as Showcase Magazine's "Favorite Family Fun Spot," and being recognized for "Exceptional Community Involvement" by Evince Magazine.

Scher began his career in the Appalachian League during the summer of 2015, as an intern for the Burlington Royals (now Sock Puppets). This is the first time in 14 seasons that a Danville executive has taken home the top Executive honor.

