Otterbots Goodyear's Good Seats Ticket Donation Program Returns for 2023

June 5, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







As the Danville Otterbots prepare to host Appalachian League Opening Night tomorrow, June 6th, the club is pleased to announce the return of the Goodyear's Good Seats ticket donation program, presented by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Thanks to Goodyear, 20 tickets to all 2023 Otterbots home games will be provided to local non-profit and youth-focused organizations, free of charge. Including the 2023 season, a total of 1,020 tickets will have been distributed through two seasons.

Continuing from the 2022 season, all local 501(c)(3) organizations and youth-focused programs can visit the Otterbots website to apply for free tickets through the Goodyear's Good Seats program. Organization representatives can select up to three games they wish to attend, and an Otterbots ticket representative will reply with availability. 20 tickets for each home game will be given directly to the organization.

"With a jam-packed promotional calendar and extremely talented team taking the field this year, we could not be more grateful to Goodyear for providing the opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations to experience the Otterbots brand of entertainment this season," said Otterbots General Manager, Austin Scher.

"Beginning with postgame fireworks on Opening Night, every single game promises to create lifelong memories for all fans in attendance. Thanks to the generosity of our partners at Goodyear, more fans than ever before will be given the opportunity to enjoy every aspect of the experience."

The Goodyear's Good Seats section will be marked with seat stickers featuring the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company name. Everyone's favorite otter, Scotter, will make nightly trips to the seats to interact with the youth and adults in the section, and Otterbots Coordinator of Fun, Wyatt Sutton, will look to the seats to find contestants for the team's on-field promotions that take place between each inning break.

"Our team is proud to once again partner with the Otterbots through Goodyear's Good Seats program," said Laura Singleton, Communications Manager for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. "It's clear what a meaningful impact the program had last year in giving the memorable experience of attending a baseball game to those who may not be able to have it otherwise."

FAMILY. FRIENDS. FUN.

BUILDING STRONGER COMMUNITIES

All non-profit and youth-focused organizations can apply for tickets through the Goodyear's Good Seats program immediately. The application form can be found under the "COMMUNITY" tab at www.danvilleotterbots.com.

Otterbots Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Single Game Tickets are currently available for the 2023 season, presented by Caesars Virginia. For more information, call 434-554-4487, visit www.danvilleotterbots.com, or stop by the front office.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2023

Otterbots Goodyear's Good Seats Ticket Donation Program Returns for 2023 - Danville Otterbots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.