Otterbots Announce 2021 Roster

DANVILLE, VA - With the New Era of Appalachian League Baseball set to begin in Danville on Thursday, the Otterbots are proud to announce their 2021 roster.

The Appalachian League is a summer collegiate baseball league that is part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, a pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams. Each rostered player has been uniquely identified and selected to be a part of the New Appalachian League.

The Otterbots roster features players from 20 colleges across NCAA, NJCAA, and USCAA divisions, including Power Five conference schools Kansas, Illinois, TCU, Indiana, and Missouri. With hometowns from 18 states represented on the roster, the eyes of baseball fans across the country will fixate on Danville this summer. Patrick Henry College's Magnus Ellerts (RHP) will represent Virginia and the Southside.

The Otterbots are set to begin the 2021 campaign on Thursday, June 3rd as the Pulaski River Turtles visit American Legion Post 325 Field at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville. Fans can expect high-level baseball, brand new entertainment elements, reenergized ballpark features, and memorable fun for the whole family. Single Game, Mini Plan, and Season Ticket packages are available now!

