"Otterbots Analytic Experience" Introduced as New Ballpark Neighborhood

April 18, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







The "bots" in the Danville Otterbots brand is there for a reason. STEM-based educational initiatives and workforce pipeline development are paving the way to Danville and Southern Virginia's future, and the hometown team is aligned with the vision. Now, in partnership with Hargrave Military Academy, fans of all ages will have a chance to gain insight into the analytics that power the modern age of sports: introducing, the Otterbots Analytic Experience!

Located along the 3rd base concourse and active for all Otterbots home games, the Analytic Experience will feature two unique stations. The first station features a speed-pitch inflatable and radar gun, with fans able to test their arm speed and accuracy. The second station features a virtual reality batting simulation and complete analytic breakdown through the Meta Quest 2 and Win Reality. Fans can choose from over 600 different pitchers to face in a simulated at bat, then receive a complete swing analysis. Barrel speed, estimated total distance, and ball tracking are among analysis components.

"Hargrave is incredibly excited to partner with the Danville Otterbots in launching their Analytic Experience," said Eric Peterson, President, Hargrave Military Academy. "In an era where baseball is rapidly evolving into a data-driven game, this collaboration allows us to harness cutting-edge technology to provide new insights into the game. Our recently dedicated indoor training facility, equipped with advanced Rapsodo analysis tools, is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We warmly invite the local community to reach out and schedule time for their young athletes to work with our dedicated coaching staff, ensuring they benefit from this state-of- the-art facility."

Partnering with Hargrave Military Academy on the Analytic Experience is not the first club initiative centered around the region's STEM-based future. The Otterbots have participated in Danville Public Schools STEAM+C Nights from 2021-2023, host an annual STEM Night during the season, and have recently announced a partnership with Pittsylvania County Schools centered around education and workforce development. The team has also worked with The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and the Danville Science Center in various capacities since its inception in January 2021.

"We are so excited to partner with Hargrave Military Academy on building such a unique ballpark experience, especially for our young fans," said Otterbots Coordinator of Fun, Wyatt Sutton. "The BOTS in Otterbots is an homage to the STEM-based future of our region, and we're thrilled to provide an introduction to the analytic career opportunities that exist in the world of sports."

The Otterbots are members of the Appalachian League, part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, a pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States. As a developmental league designed to propel players towards the MLB Draft, analytic tools are used every day inside the clubhouse and press box. Players, coaches, and scouts are given access to data provided by TrackMan, Synergy Sports, and Rapsodo--all providing advanced insight into every pitch and every at-bat. Now, through the Otterbots Analytic Experience, Otterbots fans can acquire advanced statistics on themselves during games.

About Hargrave Military Academy: Hargrave is a college-prep boarding school for young men in grades 7-12 & Post Graduate where boys strengthen their faith, build their character, learn to lead, and realize their full potential. Hargrave develops young men into leaders of character who are prepared for lifelong success. The Hargrave graduate goes on to be a leader in his home, church, and community. To learn more about Hargrave Military Academy, call 434.432.2481 or visit www.hargrave.edu.

Single game tickets, season tickets, corporate partnership opportunities, and group outings are currently available for the 2023 season. For more information, visit www.danvilleotterbots.com or call the front office at 434-554-4487. Appalachian League Opening Night will be hosted in Danville, as the Burlington Sock Puppets visit the Otterbots on Tuesday, June 6th.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.