Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Winger Stella Downing

January 26, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Sunday that they have signed former Canadian youth national team member, winger Stella Downing. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Stella Downing is the epitome of a player who combines technical skill with incredible speed and a natural rhythm on the ball," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. "Her bravery on the pitch allows her to make bold, game-changing decisions, which will push the team forward in moments of pressure."

"I am beyond grateful to be a part of Ottawa Rapid FC! This league has opened up so much opportunity and growth for women's sports in Canada," said Stella Downing. "It has always been a dream of mine to play professional soccer and to be able to do it in my home country is a true blessing. I can't wait to make history!"

Downing made her debut in the Canadian youth program at the age of 14 in 2017 as a member of the U17 Canadian National Team. Her first international cap was a start against the USA in the 2018 CONCACAF Women's U17 Championship. She earned a bronze in the 2018 CONCACAF Women's U17 Championship.

Downing spent her freshman season at the University of Memphis, appearing in all 12 matches for the Tigers and registering two assists, while helping Memphis to the NCAA Tournament. Downing is the second Memphis Tiger to be added to the Rapid FC roster, joining Miranda Smith, who was a Tiger four years earlier, from 2014-16.

Following her freshman season at Memphis, Downing spent two seasons

at Ole Miss, where she appeared in 41 matches, logging a combined 1,659 minutes and registering three assists. As a sophomore, Downing helped the Rebels to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for just the third time in school history.

Downing transferred to Creighton in 2023, but did not play until 2024 due to transfer rules. In her lone season at Creighton, she appeared in 17 games (15 starts), scoring three goals to go with one assist in 1,025 minutes.

Downing graduated from Creighton in May of 2024 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and a minor in graphic design. As an undergrad, Downing received numerous academic honours, including making the Dean's List three times, the SEC Academic Honor Roll (2021-22 and 2022-23) and the BIG EAST All-Academic Team (2023-24).

A native of Vancouver, Downing is an alum of the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX Program, where she played with current Rapid FC teammate, Jazmine Wilkinson. Her connections with her new teammates continue, as she was a roommate with Liv Scott while at a U17 youth team camp and played against Florence Belzile while she was with Creighton and Belzile was at Nebraska.

A formal media availability will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

