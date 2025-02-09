Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Striker Delaney Baie Pridham

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Sunday that they have signed striker/midfielder, Delaney Baie "DB" Pridham. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Delaney Baie Pridham is a relentless, offensive-minded goal scorer whose professional playing experience and unwavering drive will make an immediate impact, bringing both skill and determination to our team," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss.

"I am thrilled to represent Ottawa Rapid FC in the inaugural season. The Northern Super League is an incredible opportunity for female footballers, both from Canada and abroad. Returning to my Canadian roots and playing in front of friends and family makes this experience even more meaningful," said Delaney Baie Pridham. "The NSL will inspire the next generation of female players across the country, and I'm proud to be part of that movement. I'm excited to arrive in Ottawa, meet the coaching staff and my teammates, and get to work!"

Following a long-held desire to play in Europe, Pridham began her professional career with ÍBV in the Besta deild kvenna, Iceland's top-tier women's football league in 2021. While in Iceland, Pridham netted seven goals in 10 games in league play and added another goal in two Icelandic Cup matches.

Pridham signed with Kristianstad DFF in Sweden's Damallsvenskan in the summer transfer window of 2021. In a season and a half with Kristianstad, playing at striker, winger and central mid, Pridham made 40 appearances across all competitions, tallying six goals and two assists. Two of those competitions were Champions League matches in 2022, where Pridham competed and started against Ajax Vrouwen and Fortuna Hjorring.

In 2023, Pridham moved to Linköping FC, also in Damallsvenskan. In 2023, Pridham faced an injury that sidelined her for the season. She made a successful comeback in April of 2024 with Linköping, appearing in 19 league matches, netting one goal. Additionally, Pridham added another two goals in two matches of Svenska Cupen play and an assist in two Champions League appearances.

Pridham committed to attend Santa Clara University in 2014 and started classes there in 2016. During her four years as a Bronco, she appeared in 79 games, scoring six goals to go with seven assists. Pridham played in the NCAA Tournament all four years while at Santa Clara, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2016.

While at Santa Clara, Pridham excelled off the pitch in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in political science, with a minor in business (entrepreneurship), receiving WCC All-Academic honorable mentions in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In June 2022, Pridham was named to Canada's preliminary roster for the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

Outside of soccer, Pridham has a strong interest in fashion and design with a focus on up-cycling and exclusivity. She regularly showcases her designs at @baie_designs.

