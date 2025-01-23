Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Midfielder Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Thursday that they have signed Nigerian national team member, midfielder Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene is a dynamic, offensively minded player with a wealth of experience at the highest levels of the game," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. "Her strong 1v1 attacking abilities make her a constant threat on the ball, and her sharp decision-making ensures she's always creating dangerous opportunities for her team."

"My dream came true this year - having my baby and also still playing," said Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene. "I am so grateful and excited for the opportunity and the next stage of my career in the NSL as part of Rapid FC."

Born in Effurun, Nigeria, Okobi-Okeoghene began playing at such an early age that she says, "she just grew up into playing football." She was a member of Nigeria's U15, U17 and U19 youth teams, registering 10 goals in 38 games. While with the youth teams, Okobi-Okeoghene played in the 2010 (U17) and 2012 (U20) World Cups.

Okobi-Okeoghene was called up to the national team in 2010 at the age of 17. She has been with the team ever since, with 75 caps and 18 goals during that time. Okobi-Okeoghene represented Nigeria in the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups, playing all four matches in 2019 and all three matches in 2015, including being named MVP of the game versus Sweden on the strength of her goal and two assist performance in a 3-3 tie.

Okobi-Okeoghene has also been a member of four African Championship winning squads (2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018) and was named to the IFFHS CAF Women's Team of the Decade (2011-2020).

Her professional career began in 2010 with local club, the Delta Queens of the Nigeria Women Power League. She was with the Delta Queens for six seasons before moving across the Atlantic for part of a season with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL.

Okobi-Okeoghene signed with Swedish club, Vittsjö GIK in 2016, and after two seasons, moved on to Eskilstuna in Denmark's top women's division, the Damallsvenskan. She spent five seasons with Eskilstuna, appearing in 168 games with 16 goals, before joining Levante in Spain's Liga F for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Okobi-Okeoghene and her husband, Ahmed, welcomed their first child, Nathan into the world. The entire family will be relocating to Ottawa for the upcoming season.

A formal media availability will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

