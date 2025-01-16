Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson

January 16, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Thursday that they have signed goalkeeper and former youth national team member, Mollie Eriksson. Eriksson has represented Sweden internationally on the youth stage. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Mollie Eriksson combines exceptional leadership with an unwavering presence between the posts. A great shot stopper who commands her area with confidence, she also excels in playing out from the back, seamlessly transitioning from defense to attack. Her composure and tactical awareness make her an invaluable asset to the team." said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss.

"I am thrilled to join this incredible team and represent my hometown with pride. The professionalism of Rapid FC - its management, coaches, and players - has been truly inspiring," said Mollie Eriksson. "Sharing values like hard work, excellence, and pride makes this opportunity even more special, and I can't wait to kick off this inaugural season in front of the community that means so much to me."

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Eriksson moved with her family to Ottawa when she was eight years old. As such, her dual citizenship has allowed her to play for her country with both Sweden and Canada.

Eriksson was a member of the U16 and U17 Swedish national team, which competed in the UEFA Elite Round in 2017 and the UEFA Euro Qualifiers in 2016. Eriksson totalled eight caps playing for the Swedish national team, including starts against Denmark, Holland, Portugal and Spain. Most recently, Eriksson was named to a U23 Swedish national camp.

She was named to Canada's U20 national program, participating in three training camps, as well as two U17 training camps.

Eriksson attended DePaul University in Chicago, appearing in 75 games for the Blue Demons, all starts. As a freshman, she started all 19 games, logging over 1700 minutes in goal, and being named to the BigEast freshman-team. On the strength of her eight shutouts, she finished the season with a 0.86 goals against average, which ranks as the eight-lowest in US collegiate women's history.

In her final season at DePaul, Eriksson faced 182 shots with 70 saves (in just 13 games) - the third most in program history. For her collegiate career, Eriksson played more than 6,700 minutes, made 264 saves and had a 1.11 goals against average and 19 shutouts.

Eriksson excelled off the pitch while pursuing her degree in neuroscience, earning BIG EAST All-Academic Team (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) and 2021-22 CSC Academic All District Team honours.

Upon completion of her undergraduate degree, Eriksson pursued a MSc in psychology and neuroscience from McMaster University in which she was promoted to the PhD program after her first year. She is studying how personality influences mental health.

Eriksson always knew that her soccer road was never done after leaving DePaul, and she quickly found a role as an assistant coach for the women's soccer team upon her arrival at McMaster.

Eriksson has a number of connections to her new teammates at Rapid FC. She attended high school with current teammate, Liv Scott and played on Team Ontario alongside Scott, Melanie Forbes and Emily Amano. At the club level, Eriksson played for Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss, when Kiss was the coach of the West Ottawa Soccer Club (League1).

Beyond soccer, Eriksson is an advocate for mental health issues and autism awareness and as such, has worked at CAMH with the Pathways in Autism Spectrum Disorder team.

