Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Attacking Midfielder Lee Min-a

February 23, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Sunday that they have signed South Korean national team attacking midfielder, Lee Min-a. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Lee Min-a exemplifies a rare combination of technical mastery and tactical intelligence. With a profound understanding of the game, she seamlessly blends her international playing experience with exceptional off-the-ball movement, making her a constant threat and an invaluable asset to any team," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss.

Born in Daegu, Lee made her senior team debut on February 15, 2012, vs. North Korea. She registered her first goal in international play on January 21, 2016, in a 5-0 win vs. Vietnam at the 2016 Four Nations Tournament in Shenzhen. Lee has 83 caps and 17 goals with the senior squad and appeared in all three of South Korea's matches at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Lee's international career began as a member of South Korea's U17 team in 2008. She made four appearances with the U17 squad before moving onto the U20 team in 2010, where she represented her country on seven occasions.

While with the U20 squad, she was a member of the team that finished third at the 2010 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Lee attended Yeungjin College in Daegu from 2010-12, after which she joined Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels of South Korea's WK league. While with the Red Angels, Lee was named the KFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 on the strength of 14 goals and 10 assists in 28 games. Incheon won five straight WK League titles (2013-2017) with Lee on the team.

Following six seasons with the Red Angels, Lee moved to INAC Kobe Leonessa of Japan's Nadeshiko League, where she scored five goals in 17 matches across two seasons.

Lee returned to the Steel Red Angels for the 2020 season and remained with the club until her departure for Rapid FC. During her second tenure with the club, she was a member of four more WK League title winning teams (2020-2023).

This will be the third time Lee and fellow South Korean, Choo Hyo-Joo, will be teammates. Choo joined Rapid FC last week and the two were previously teammates on the South Korean National Team and last season with Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels.

