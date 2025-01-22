Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Forward Johanne Fridlund

January 22, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Forward Johanne Fridlund

Forward Johanne Fridlund

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Wednesday that they have signed former Norwegian youth program and national team member, forward Johanne Fridlund. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Johanne Fridlund excels in 1v1 attacks, where her skill and creativity

shine," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. "With a forward-thinking mindset, she constantly looks for opportunities to break down defenses and drive her team forward."

"I have a very good feeling about the club and their ambitions, and I've also heard a lot of positive things about coach Pedersen," said Johanne Fridlund. "It is very exciting to join a new professional women's league, and I see it as an opportunity to develop myself further."

Born in Stavern, Fridlund's senior career began with Norwegian club Nanset in 2012. She moved to third-tier squad, EIK the following season and signed on with Vålerenga IF in Norway's top league in 2014, where she made 64 appearances over three seasons. In 2017, Fridlund joined Grei kvinner, where she scored five goals in 26 games over two seasons.

At the start of the 2020 season, Fridlund signed with top-tier Koboltn, making 30 appearances and scoring five goals over two seasons before spending half seasons with Lazio (Italy) and Grei in 2022. She returned to Koboltn in 2023 and added another nine goals in 31 games before signing with Rapid FC.

While at Koboltn, Fridlund played with current Rapid FC teammate, Susanne Haaland in 2020 and 2023-24. She also played against her Rapid FC coach, Katrine Pedersen while she was with Vålerenga IF and Pedersen was with Stabæk.

In 2011, Fridlund made her debut with the Norwegian youth national program at the age of 14. Over the course of her youth program career, she scored five goals in 35 matches playing for the U15, U16, U19 and U23 squads. In 2022 she was called up to the national team for the Algarve Cup, but did not make any appearances.

Fridlund's soccer journey began when she was six, but really took off when she was 12. When she was 12, her family took a year and moved to the Grand Canary Island. While there, she was enrolled in a Norwegian school and played soccer on a U12 boys team. That led to her participating on the Grand Canary girls select team and a realization that pursuing a career playing soccer was something she wanted to do.

