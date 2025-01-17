Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Forward Jazmine Wilkinson âš1/2

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Friday that they have signed former Canadian youth program member and Texas A&M leading scorer, Jazmine Wilkinson. As per club policy, the terms of the deal were not announced.

"Jazmine Wilkinson is an offensive-minded goal scorer with a natural instinct for finding the back of the net. Her dominance in the air and explosive athleticism make her a constant threat," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. "Jazmine's growth mindset drives her to constantly push her limits, always seeking ways to improve and elevate her game, both on and off the field."

"I'm very excited to join Rapid FC, and take this next step in my soccer journey. Playing professionally has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and having the opportunity to do so in my home country is truly special," said Jazmine Wilkinson. "It's a privilege to be part of this league's foundation and help create a pathway for all of Canada's upcoming talent. I can't wait to contribute to its growth on and off the field."

Wilkinson began her collegiate career at Arizona State University, where she made 53 appearances (38 starts) across three seasons, primarily as a holding midfielder, before transferring to Texas A&M. She was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and the Pac-12 All-Conference All-Freshman Team in 2020 and finished her career as a Sun Devil with five goals and five assists in 3,662 minutes.

Upon transferring to Texas A&M following her Junior year, Wilkinson switched to playing striker. In 40 games (24 starts) as an Aggie, she scored 13 goals and added five assists. She scored a career-high 10 goals to lead the team in 2023, en route to being named Texas A&M Offensive MVP. Wilkinson finished her collegiate career with 94 NCAA Division I caps, including 62 starts, with a total of 5,376 minutes played. She contributed 18 goals - including five game-winners - and 10 assists during her five-year career.

Wilkinson earned her Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Communications and Journalism from Texas A&M in December 2024 and made numerous academic honour rolls while at ASU and Texas A&M, including the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District (2023, 2024), the SEC Fall Academic Honorary Roll (2022, 2023) and the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll (2021, 2022).

In 2018, Wilkinson made her Canadian youth program debut at the U17 World Cup at the age of 16 with coach Rhian Wilkinson. She represented Canada at the U17 FIFA Youth tournament in 2018 where the team finished fourth. In 2020, Wilkinson again represented Canada at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, tallying two goals and two assists in five contests.

Born in Chicago, Wilkinson's family moved to Vancouver soon after and eventually relocated to Vancouver Island, where she started playing soccer at the age of four with Nanaimo's Harbour City FC (now part of Nanaimo United FC).

