Ottawa Doubled up in Mini Camp Finale against Montréal

November 22, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge defend against the Montréal Victoire

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire earned a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Friday afternoon in the final game of the pre-season Mini Camp at Verdun Auditorium. Montréal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis opened the scoring and then broke a 3-3 tie midway through the third period with her second goal of the game. Maureen Murphy and Kati Tabin contributed a goal and an assist for the Victoire. With today's result, Montréal, Ottawa and the Boston Fleet all finished pre-season competition with one win and one loss.

QUOTES 

Montréal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis about if she still had a chip on her shoulder when she plays Ottawa: "I would definitely say that. I totally forgot we were playing them until I stepped on the ice today. There is definitely a little something there every time I play them. The players on the team tell me that too, so I guess it's a good thing."

Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin about Alexandra Labelle: "You can see what she brings. She has a lot of heart. She is here for the right reasons. She is an incredible teammate. I only have good things to say about her. She has a great smile. She wants to make this team. She worked hard with us here all summer long. I am very proud of what she brings."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on pulling Gwyneth Philip s early to play six on five with a score of 5-3: "I think we played for about four minutes there and I think the goal was made with 17 seconds left. When you can play that length of time and really be in the offensive zone like we were, you want to see those moments in games that are not about the result. These games are about learning about your team. Every scenario gives you a chance to evaluate where your team is at. Now, we move that forward in that final week of preparation and make sure we're in a better spot on Saturday than we were today."

Ottawa forward Tereza Vanišová about scoring a highlight goal skating the ice from end to end: "I wasn't the most effective in my first season. I kind of realized I must go harder to the net and do it more often to score goals instead of making the play. We have lots of playmakers on this team. We'll see how it's going to go!"

NOTABLES 

Montréal second round draft pick Jennifer Gardiner played in her first pre-season scrimmage and picked up a primary assist on Mikyla Grant-Mentis ' first goal.

Ottawa third round pick Gwyneth Philips experienced her first taste of PWHL action in goal and made 28 saves on 33 shots.

Ottawa's second overall draft pick Danielle Serdachny scored for the second straight scrimmage and led all skaters with 20:20 time on ice.

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) and Savannah Harmon (OTT) led their teams with four shots on goal.

After regulation, the teams played a three-on-three overtime followed by a five-player shootout. Mikyla Grant-Mentis (MTL), Brianne Jenner (OTT), and Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) all scored.

Montréal's Maureen Murphy (2G, 1A), Ottawa's Emily Clark (1G, 2A), Stephanie Markowski (1G, 2A), Tereza Vanišová (1G, 2A) finished tied atop the pre-season scoring lead with three points.

Ottawa led all PWHL teams in Mini Camp scoring with nine goals in two scrimmages.

Montréal had 10 players in today's lineup who are still competing to sign a 2024-25 contract including forwards Sarah Bujold, Gabrielle David, Clair DeGeorge, Dara Greig and Alexandra Labelle, defenders Catherine Daoust, Anna Kjellbin, Kelly-Ann Nadeau and Anna Wilgren, and goaltender Marlène Boissonnault.

Ottawa had six players in today's lineup who are still competing to sign a 2024-25 contract including forwards Taylor House, Mannon McMahon and Audrey-Anne Veillette, defenders Jessica Adolfsson, Stephanie Markowski and Madeline Wethington.

SCORESHEET RECAP 

Ottawa 1 1 1 - 3

Montréal 2 1 3 - 6

1st Period-1, Montréal, Grant-Mentis 1 (Gardiner), 6:59. 2, Montréal, David 1 (Keopple), 11:25. 3, Ottawa, Serdachny 1  16:19. Penalties-O'Neill Mtl (interference), 12:40.

2nd Period-4, Montréal, Murphy 2 (Poulin, Kjellbin), 9:43 (PP). 5, Ottawa, Leslie 1 (Markowski, Hughes), 13:26. Penalties-House Ott (boarding), 9:08.

3rd Period-6, Ottawa, Vanišová 1 (Wethington, Clark), 10:13. 7, Montréal, Grant-Mentis 2 (Tabin, Dalton), 11:47. 8, Montréal, Labelle 1 (Murphy), 12:39. 9, Montréal, Tabin 1  19:42 (EN). Penalties-Wethington Ott (tripping), 6:36.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 5-14-7-26. Montréal 12-8-14-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 1; Montréal 1 / 2.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips 0-1-0-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Montréal, Chuli 0-0-0-0 (19 shots-17 saves); Boissonnault 1-0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves).

THREE STARS 

Mikyla Grant-Mentis (MTL) 2G

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) 1G

Gabrielle David (MTL) 1G

UPCOMING SCHEDULE 

Saturday, November 30: Ottawa at Montréal (Place Bell)

