Minnesota Frost to Raise Banner Celebrating Inaugural Walter Cup Championship

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost will celebrate their historic Walter Cup championship with a special banner-raising ceremony prior to their home opener on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. CST at Xcel Energy Center. This event, presented by Woody Creek Distillers, marks a defining moment in hockey history as the Frost commemorates the inaugural PWHL championship prior to the Season Two puck drop against the New York Sirens.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to be a part of the unveiling of the championship banner, which will occur shortly before opening faceoff. This highly anticipated event will honor the team's extraordinary achievement and set the tone for what promises to be an exciting second season in the PWHL. The festivities will include:

Xcel Energy Center doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5 p.m. to witness the historic banner raising.

The first 8,000 fans will receive commemorative rally towels compliments of Woody Creek Distillers.

PixMob's immersive wearable LED technology will be a part of game presentation, transforming the arena into an immersive spectacle of light that synchronizes with the action on the ice.

The Walter Cup will be on display and available for fan photo opportunities on the concourse at Section 118.

Select Minnesota Frost players will sign post-game autographs at Section 119.

Tickets for this historic event and game are available here. For more information, visit the Minnesota Frost website.

