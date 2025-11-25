Ottawa Charge Announce Contract Extensions for Gabbie Hughes and Ronja Savolainen

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced a pair of contract extensions today for forward Gabbie Hughes and defender Ronja Savolainen to stay in the nation's capital beyond the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

A first line centre during the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Finals, Hughes added one-year to her original three-year deal and is now signed through the 2026-27 season. Ottawa's second round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Savolainen also added one-year to her original three-year deal and is now signed through the 2027-28 season.

Hughes and Savolainen are the third and fourth veteran Charge players to extend their contracts before expiration. Playoff MVP Gwyneth Philips and team playoff leading scorer Emily Clark both signed extensions in the offseason through 2027-28. The signings by all players express their long-term commitment to Ottawa.

"We're thrilled to have both Gabbie and Ronja commit to our organization for the long term," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "They both embody the work ethic, character, and competitiveness we want in this locker room and furthermore have taken on a role in our leadership group this season. Their impact on and off the ice has been tremendous, and we're excited to continue building our future with both as a key part of our core."

Hughes was a fourth-round pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has captured the heart of Ottawa fans with her feisty play, character, her love for the game and her capacity to rise when the stage is high. A World Champion with Team USA in 2023, the 26-year-old Lino Lakes, Minnesota native, has scored 14 goals and 28 points in 54 career games to date.

"I am so excited to continue my journey in the city that has adopted me," said Hughes. "I love being a part of this team. I am fueled by the fans' energy, and I love playing for them, so when my agent called me to say that Ottawa wanted to extend my contract, I was ecstatic. In the beginning, it was scary for me to leave the state of Minnesota for the first time in my life. I didn't know what to expect, but Ottawa quickly felt like home to me. I get to play hockey in front of the best fans in the PWHL and with amazing teammates. This extension makes me feel wanted and nothing beats that feeling."

Savolainen also quickly gained new fans in her first season with the Charge with her physical play, her effortless glide on the ice and her enthusiasm. A native of Helsinki, Finland, the 27-year-old left shot defender led the Charge with a +11 differential in her first season. The 5'10" defender also scored two goals and 11 points in 28 regular season games. Internationally, she has won two Olympic bronze medals, plus one silver and five bronze medals at Women's Worlds.

"It means a lot to me to get this contract extension," said Savolainen. "I love this city and the fans. It's a big honour to know this organization believes in me and I want to show everyone that this was the right decision. I love knowing that my future will be here for the next three seasons. I'm excited to build something big here and we are starting right now!"

