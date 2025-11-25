New York's Micah Zandee-Hart Fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, New York Sirens defender Micah Zandee-Hart has been fined $250. The incident reviewed was a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking assessed to Zandee-Hart at 11:17 of the first period during Saturday's game against the Ottawa Charge.

In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Zandee-Hart used her stick in a dangerous manner in retaliation to forcefully cross-check Ottawa's Gabbie Hughes in the neck and head, violating Rule 60.1 - Cross-Checking. Players must be in control of their sticks at all times and bear the responsibility not to use it dangerously.

This is the first major penalty of Zandee-Hart's PWHL career and the first time that she has been assessed a fine. Fines collected by the league support girls' hockey programming and equipment access initiatives.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







