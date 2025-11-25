Ottawa Charge Sign Reece Hunt to a Reserve Player Contract

Published on November 24, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Reece Hunt has been signed to the team's Reserve Player list for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Hunt played for Luleå HF of the SDHL last season after graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2023-24.

The 24-year-old hails from Nelson, British Columbia and led the Bulldogs in scoring in the fifth season of her NCAA career. The left shot forward scored 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 39 games, three points more than teammate Mannon McMahon produced the same season before turning pro with the Charge. Hunt began her collegiate career with four years at Bemidji State University.

Also named to the Charge's Reserve Player list to open the season, Olivia Wallin was fourth in Bulldogs scoring in 2023-24 with 24 points in 39 games. Wallin followed up by co-leading UMD in scoring with 40 points in 39 games in 2024-25 before being selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Hunt comes to Ottawa with professional experience having scored five goals and eight points in six games with Luleå HF before a knee injury ended her season prematurely. Her brother, Dryden Hunt, is a member of the Calgary Flames organization, and currently competing with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Hunt's arrival in Ottawa on Friday will complete the Charge's Reserve Player list alongside Wallin and defender Vita Poniatovskaia, in addition to the 23-player active roster.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.